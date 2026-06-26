Mumbai Port Authority Unveils 63 Projects Worth ₹5,028 Crore To Boost Waterfront Tourism And Port Modernisation

Mumbai Port Authority unveiled a ₹5,028 crore investment plan focused on port modernisation, waterfront redevelopment and maritime tourism | X - @MumbaiPortTrust

Mumbai, June 25: Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Thursday unveiled 63 projects worth Rs 5,028.17 crore during its 154th Foundation Day celebrations, outlining an ambitious roadmap that combines port modernisation, cargo infrastructure, waterfront development, maritime tourism and skill development initiatives.

The projects comprise seven completed projects worth Rs 132.29 crore, 34 projects worth Rs 1,354.59 crore for which foundation stones were laid, and 22 new projects worth Rs 3,541.29 crore that are currently in the planning, design or tendering stage.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, senior ministry officials, representatives from the shipping industry and trade stakeholders.

MbPA proudly commemorated its 154th Foundation Day led by Hon'ble Ministers Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Shri Shantanu Thakur, & Secretary MoPSW⚓



Team MbPA reaffirms our vision of sustainable growth to strengthen India's maritime ecosystem for Viksit Bharat 2047! 🚢 pic.twitter.com/2BXmHtTL7L — मुंबई पत्तन प्राधिकरण (MUMBAI PORT AUTHORITY) (@MumbaiPortTrust) June 25, 2026

Major Infrastructure Push

A key project for which the foundation stone was laid is the private operation of 10 berths at Indira Dock, expected to generate revenue of about Rs 770 crore for the port over 10 years.

Under the model, the port authority will retain ownership of the assets while cargo handling operations will be undertaken by JM Baxi Ports and Logistics, a move aimed at improving operational efficiency, productivity and cargo throughput.

Among the projects announced, Mumbai Port Authority highlighted plans to transform sections of its waterfront into tourism and recreation hubs under the Centre's Viksit Bharat vision.

One of the marquee projects is the proposed Mumbai Marina at Princes' Dock, estimated to cost Rs 470 crore. The facility is planned to accommodate yachts and leisure vessels, creating a new waterfront destination while opening up Mumbai's harbour for tourism and recreational activities. An agreement was signed with L&T for this project on the Foundation Day.

The port authority also announced a dedicated yacht bay project, estimated at Rs 3.6 crore, which will provide berthing and support facilities for private yachts and is expected to create a new revenue stream from leisure marine activities.

Focus On Tourism And Skills

Addressing the gathering, MbPA Chairperson Dr M. Angamuthu said the port was looking beyond traditional cargo operations and developing a comprehensive maritime ecosystem that integrates transport, tourism, shipbuilding, training and waterfront development.

He noted that Mumbai Port's ferry and water transport facilities are already used by nearly one lakh commuters daily and handle more than 10 million passengers annually. "We have the potential to increase this to over 30 million passengers in the next decade," he said.

Angamuthu also highlighted plans to establish India's first global-standard marina in Mumbai and said the facility would be designed for ordinary citizens as much as for yacht owners.

"This will not be a facility meant only for a select few. Mumbai's citizens and families should be able to use and enjoy the waterfront," he said.

The Chairperson said the port authority is also focusing on skill development and aims to train more than 10,000 people annually for employment opportunities in the maritime sector.

He further outlined plans for the development of Mumbai's eastern waterfront, including public spaces and recreational facilities. "People currently visit Marine Drive. We want to create destinations on the eastern waterfront as well, where citizens can spend quality time," he said.

Vision For Future Growth

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Mumbai Port has been central to the city's emergence as India's financial and commercial capital and continues to play a crucial role in the country's maritime growth.

"Mumbai Port occupies a special place in India's maritime journey and is creating new opportunities in logistics, tourism, investment and energy infrastructure," Sonowal said.

The minister also referred to ongoing projects such as the international cruise terminal, ferry jetty developments, Jawahar Dweep reclamation and energy infrastructure initiatives being undertaken by the port authority.

The programme, organised under the theme "Together We Can", also saw the exchange of the Indira Dock Operations and Maintenance Agreement and the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina Agreement. Awards were presented to employees, sports achievers and stakeholders, while a documentary on the port's history and a presentation marking 100 years of the Mumbai Port Sports Club were showcased.

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Officials said the Rs 5,028.17 crore worth of projects is expected to shape the next decade of development at Mumbai Port, with a strong focus on modern cargo infrastructure, waterfront activation, tourism, mobility and maritime services.

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