Mumbai Port Authority Unveils ₹5,028.17 Crore Projects On 154th Foundation Day To Boost Maritime Infrastructure

Mumbai Port Authority leaders unveiled infrastructure and waterfront projects during the organisation's 154th Foundation Day celebrations | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Thursday marked its 154th Foundation Day by unveiling 63 projects worth Rs 5,028.17 crore, spanning infrastructure development, waterfront projects, port operations and maritime tourism initiatives.

The celebrations were attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and representatives from the maritime and trade sectors.

MbPA proudly commemorated its 154th Foundation Day led by Hon'ble Ministers Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Shri Shantanu Thakur, & Secretary MoPSW⚓



Team MbPA reaffirms our vision of sustainable growth to strengthen India's maritime ecosystem for Viksit Bharat 2047! 🚢 pic.twitter.com/2BXmHtTL7L — मुंबई पत्तन प्राधिकरण (MUMBAI PORT AUTHORITY) (@MumbaiPortTrust) June 25, 2026

Projects Worth Rs 5,028 Crore

The projects showcased during the event were divided into three categories — seven projects worth Rs 132.29 crore were inaugurated, foundation stones were laid for 34 projects worth Rs 1,354.59 crore, and 22 projects worth Rs 3,541.29 crore were announced for future implementation.

The event also witnessed the exchange of key agreements, including the Indira Dock Operations and Maintenance Agreement and the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina Agreement, both aimed at strengthening port operations and enhancing waterfront development.

Maritime Sector Contribution

Addressing the gathering, Mumbai Port Authority Chairperson Dr M. Angamuthu said the Foundation Day was an opportunity to reflect on the institution's long-standing contribution to India's maritime sector and acknowledge the efforts of employees, workers, port users and stakeholders.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Mumbai Port has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Mumbai into the country's financial and commercial capital.

"Mumbai Port occupies a special place in India's maritime journey and continues to create opportunities in logistics, tourism, investment and energy infrastructure," Sonowal said.

He also highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the international cruise terminal, ferry jetty projects, Jawahar Dweep reclamation and energy-related infrastructure being developed by the port authority.

Vision For Port Modernisation

Minister of State Shantanu Thakur said Mumbai Port Authority's 154-year legacy reflects its continued contribution to trade, industry and the maritime community.

"The institution's growth has been driven by the collective efforts of its officers, employees, workers and stakeholders," he said.

The Foundation Day programme was organised under the theme "Together We Can", recognising the contribution of the wider port community, including shipping lines, trade partners, service providers and employees.

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Officials said the newly announced projects are expected to support port modernisation, improve operational efficiency and contribute to the broader vision of strengthening India's maritime infrastructure under the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap.

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