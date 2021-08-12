Mumbai: Porn videos case: No relief for Gehana Vashisht

Actor and model Gehana Vashisht was, on Thursday, denied anticipatory bail in the pornography case in which businessman Raj Kundra is also a co-accused.

On August 3, while denying interim relief to her, the court said it appears that more than one FIR has been filed against her.

It further observed that the allegations in the present FIR are of serious nature as she compelled other victims to perform kissing and sex scenes.

Considering this, it said that it does not find it a fit case to grant interim relief.

Vashisht had been arrested when the first FIR in the case was registered in February and then released on bail.

The allegations against her are of making pornographic films which were uploaded on an app, Hotshots, that was managed by Kundra.

A second FIR was filed by a woman who complained that Vashisht had threatened and compelled her to do nude and semi-nude scenes when she had signed the contract to do bold scenes.

The crime branch had arrested Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe on July 19. Both are currently in custody and their bail applications are pending before the sessions court after it was rejected by the magistrates court.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:38 PM IST