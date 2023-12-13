Mumbai: Popular Wedding Caterer Hitesh Rathod Missing Since Dec 11, Leaves Behind Note Saying He Was In Debt

Representational Image

Renowned wedding caterer based in Kandivali, Hitesh Rathod, has gone missing since Monday. He left behind a note for said he was in debt.

The matter surfaced on Tuesday when the staff working for Rathod found the note. They rushed to the police station and filed a missing person complaint.

Rathod resides in Mira Road and for the past 25 years he has been running Yash Caterers at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West.

In the note, which is written in Hindi, Rathod says, “Date 11/12/2023, my dear staff, you guys supported me but I am going now. Sorry and forgive me. Do not try to find me. I took many loans and I am in debt and I am not able to handle it now.

"I am taking a huge step in my life, so inform all the people who booked our services and paid us advance money for bookings. I cannot handle it anymore, I am depressed.”

The note was found by the staff inside Rathod’s office at Veena Santoor Building, along with his mobile phone.

Several families and couples who had previously booked Yash Caterers are currently anxious about their booking situation. The police said they have initiated a search operation and are positive about finding Rathod, safely.