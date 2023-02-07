Mumbai Pollution Update: City's AQI slips to poor at 259; mercury at 19.6°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

After witnessing a rise, temperature in Mumbai from Monday has been seeing a slight drop with mercury dropping below 20°C. Concurrently, the air quality had slightly improved as it slipped to 'poor' category from 'very poor'.

On Tuesday morning, the city recorded a temperature of 19.6°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 72%. According to weather experts, the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

'Poor' air quality

As of Sunday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 259; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 259 and 148 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts say that air quality is currently bad because of the low temperatures and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 17°C & 32°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 120 AQI Moderate

Worli: 122 AQI Moderate

Sion: 145 AQI Moderate

Deonar: 318 AQI Very Poor

Thane: 182 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 324 AQI Very Poor

