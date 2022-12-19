Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'moderate' with AQI at 142; temperature at 25.2°C | Twitter

After a fortnight, Mumbai's air quality has improved with the AQI going back to 'moderate' category with AQI at 142 on Monday 9 am. The experts have forcasted that the city for the next couple of days will witness moderate to satisfactory air quality.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 73 and 132 respectively.

According to experts, the clean winds have begun blowing over the city once again after the anticyclonic circulation moved away, resulting in a decrease in bad air quality. The city has been recording ‘moderate’ category air quality for the past four days compared to the earlier ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQIs.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 35°C & 24°C.

The temperature of the city currently is 25.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 61% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 103 AQI Moderate

Worli: 37 AQI Good

Deonar: 241 AQI Poor

Kurla: 178 AQI Moderate

Thane: 139 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 115. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 151. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 166 while Kolkata stood at 189. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 121 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 118. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 327 today.