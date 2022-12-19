Mumbai AQI: City to see better air days | FPJ

The city has been recording ‘moderate’ air quality for the past four days, after the recent ‘poor’ air quality days. Experts say the city is likely to continue being in the moderate to the satisfactory category for the next two days due to the clean winds blowing from the sea.

On Sunday the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166. However, Chembur and Mazagaon continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category with AQIs of 239 and 211 respectively.

The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has forecasted moderate to satisfactory air quality for the next two days over Mumbai.

The city had been experiencing one of its worst air quality days in the past 15 days owing to an anticyclonic circulation which was weakening the winds over the city that carry the pollutants away with them.

According to experts, the clean winds have begun blowing over the city once again after the anticyclonic circulation moved away, resulting in a decrease in bad air quality. The city has been recording ‘moderate’ category air quality for the past four days compared to the earlier ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQIs.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, with 56% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.4 degrees Celsius, with 74% relative humidity.