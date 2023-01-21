e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18.2°C

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18.2°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ
Mumbai's air quality showed slight improvement on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'very poor' at 303. However, it slightly improved from the day before when the overall AQI stood at 319.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 303 and 167 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

According to the records of the IMD, barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years. 

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky after that. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 18°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is  18.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 84% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 313 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 338 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 186 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 319 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 193 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 333 AQI Very Poor

article-image

