Mumbai Pollution Crackdown: Over 1000 Construction Sites Served Stop Work Notices, Says Environment Minister Pankaja Munde

Mumbai, Feb 24: The Maharashtra government has intensified its action against air pollution, issuing stop work notices to more than 1000 construction sites across the city for flouting environmental norms, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde informed the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

According to official data shared in a written reply, 1981 show cause notices and 1047 stop work notices were issued between October 2025 and January 2026 under the ongoing Clean Air initiative.

Sensor Compliance And Strict Action

The minister said 1952 out of 2224 active construction sites, nearly 88 per cent, have installed low cost air quality sensors as of January. However, 678 projects were ordered to halt work on January 16 alone for failing to comply with sensor requirements.

“We are following a strict escalation matrix for violators,” Munde said. Projects that fail to follow dust mitigation norms first receive a formal intimation, followed by a show cause notice, and eventually a stop work order if non compliance continues.

AQI Levels And Dust Control Measures

Refuting claims of a public health crisis, Munde cited reports from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation stating no adverse health impacts were recorded among vulnerable groups, even as air quality fluctuated between satisfactory and moderate categories.

To curb dust pollution, civic authorities deployed 126 water tankers and 25 misting machines, washing over 14408 kilometres of roads. Ward level flying squads have also penalised illegal debris transport, collecting more than Rs 1.21 lakh in fines.

