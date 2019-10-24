Mumbai: Politico held in Aarey cheating

Mumbai: Aarey Police arrested a BJP functionary, DN Thakur, in a cheating case on polling day. Police said Thakur had cheated a senior citizen of Rs60 lakh in a property fraud. Thakur was arrested on Monday and booked under IPC sections for cheating and was remanded in police custody till Thursday.

According to the police, Thakur had cracked a property deal with an Aarey-based senior citizen in 2014. The deal, however, was never materialised as Thakur did not keep his end of the bargain.

Eventually, Thakur took possession of the land, but never made the payment to the elderly man. He immediately approached the police and registered a complaint against Thakur, who was allegedly not arrested due to the BJP’s intervention.

On Monday, the Aarey police received a tip-off about Thakur being present in Goregaon (E) and intercepted him, only to arrest him. Thakur was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating (section 420). He was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody till Thursday.