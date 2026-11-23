Anti-Narcotics Forensic Van Detects | Screengrab

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's newly introduced Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van helped identify 12 individuals for alleged drug consumption at a live music event at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday, marking its first day of operation.

The specialised vehicle, equipped with advanced technology, was deployed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police to conduct on-the-spot screening of attendees at the concert.

12 Individuals Detected For Alleged Drug Consumption

According to news agency PTI, police officials identified 12 individuals who had allegedly consumed narcotic substances during the screening operation, following which legal action was initiated against them under relevant anti-narcotics laws.

Among the 12 individuals identified during the operation, 11 had allegedly consumed cannabis, while one had allegedly consumed cocaine, reported The Indian Express.

Anti-Narcotics Forensic Van Equipped With Advanced Technology

The reports states that the specialised van is equipped to conduct preliminary testing of suspected narcotic substances, collect samples, undertake crime scene photography and videography, and systematically manage seized evidence at a single location.

The mobile forensic facility is expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai Police's ability to conduct immediate screening and evidence collection at crowded places, public events and locations vulnerable to drug consumption and trafficking.

Therefore the vehicle is designed to facilitate on-the-spot detection and investigation of narcotics-related offences.

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CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurated Specialised Van On Saturday

The Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, November 21, and became operational the following day.

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The deployment of the specialised vehicle is part of Mumbai Police's efforts to strengthen narcotics-related investigations through advanced technology and mobile forensic facilities.

Through the initiative, the Anti-Narcotics Cell aims to intensify its efforts to curb narcotics-related offences, prevent substance abuse and achieve the goal of a drug-free Mumbai.

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