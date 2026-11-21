Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates new technology initiatives designed to enhance Mumbai Police's investigative and operational capabilities | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Mumbai Police on Saturday launched several technology-driven projects aimed at modernising the force and improving policing. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the initiatives at Sahyadri Guest House.

The projects include the Mumbai Police Fusion Centre (Pratyancha), an intelligence network designed to connect and integrate information, and India's first Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van. The van will help police identify drug sources, collect samples from locations where narcotics are stored, and transfer them for investigation and forensic analysis.

Empowering Mumbai Police with Next-Generation Technology! In today's technology-driven world, our Mumbai Police must continue to stay ahead of emerging challenges. These initiatives will make policing smarter, faster and more transparent while strengthening public safety. Glad to launch the following technology-enabled projects of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, today. ✅ Mumbai Police Citizen App: A single digital platform for police-related services, permissions, jurisdiction details and citizen suggestions. ✅ Digi ID Smart Card: A secure digital identity for police personnel, allowing instant verification through a scan. ✅ Smart Tablets: Enabling digital record-keeping, easy access to information and data-driven policing. ✅ Mumbai Police Information System (MPIS) & Samvaad App: While MPIS is an integrated operational system to streamline, strengthen coordination and accelerate various functions of the police force through a single digital platform, Samvaad enables better communication between police personnel. ✅ Pratyancha – Mumbai Police Fusion Centre: Integrates data from multiple sources to strengthen intelligence sharing and better identification of threats. ✅ Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van: The first such initiative in the country, enabling on-site investigation, forensic evidence collection and secure blockchain-based evidence storage. Also emphasised on the development of Tapas Saarathi, an AI-powered investigation system aimed at strengthening evidence management and improving conviction rates. Our goal is to build on Mumbai Police's legacy and make Mumbai safer for every citizen. Together, these efforts will build an integrated, technology-driven policing ecosystem, strengthening crime prevention, investigation and evidence management while enabling Mumbai Police to stay ahead of emerging challenges. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, senior police officials and other dignitaries were present. @MPLodha @ShelarAshish @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice #Maharashtra #Mumbai #SmartPolicing — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 21, 2026

Other initiatives launched include the Citizen App, digital identity cards, the Mumbai Police Information System (MPIS), the Sanwad App and the distribution of 50,000 laptops.

New Systems To Improve Police Operations

The MPIS is a paperless system designed to make police-related services faster and more transparent. Through the system, police personnel can apply for leave, lodge complaints and book doctor's appointments. The Sanwad App will facilitate access to various services.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharati and several senior police officers were present at the event.

Mumbai Police Takes a Major Step Towards a Drug-Free India! Mumbai Police has inducted India's first state-of-the-art Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van into its fleet. This van is equipped with advanced investigation tools, scientific forensic techniques and specialised facilities. नशामुक्त भारताच्या दिशेने मुंबई पोलिसांचे महत्त्वपूर्ण पाऊल! बृहन्मुंबई पोलिसांच्या ताफ्यात भारतातील पहिली अत्याधुनिक अँटी नार्कोटिक्स इन्व्हेस्टिगेशन अँड फॉरेन्सिक व्हॅन दाखल झाली आहे. या व्हॅनमधील प्रगत तपासणी उपकरणे, वैज्ञानिक तपास पद्धती आणि विविध सुविधांची सविस्तर माहिती... @Dev_Fadnavis @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #SmartPolicing — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 21, 2026

Forensic Van To Help Combat Narcotics

Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said the narcotics investigation and forensic van was the first of its kind in the police force in the country. He said it would prove beneficial during large-scale events attended by 30,000 to 40,000 people, helping the police prevent untoward incidents.

#LIVE | मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते बृहन्मुंबई पोलीस आयुक्तालयाच्या नवीन तंत्रज्ञानयुक्त सुविधांचे लोकार्पण @Dev_Fadnavis @MumbaiPolice #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai https://t.co/Bx2jSKuqVz — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 21, 2026

The advanced van would also enable police to collect evidence while taking action against drug dealers and others involved in narcotics-related activities. The collected evidence could be archived using blockchain technology, he said.

Fadnavis added that similar vans would be introduced in other parts of Maharashtra as part of the government's efforts to make the state and the country drug-free.

AI To Transform Policing Processes

Emphasising the role of technology in transforming the police force, Fadnavis said the government was working towards improving policing through artificial intelligence.

From the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the filing of a chargesheet, the entire process could be streamlined using AI. The government is developing a system called 'Tapas Sarathi' to enhance the capabilities of police personnel, he said.

However, he clarified that technology should not make officers complacent. Police personnel must analyse cases in which accused persons are acquitted and work towards improving the conviction rate, he added.

Over 50,000 Personnel To Join Digital Platform

Bharati said Mumbai Police had a vast amount of data, but it was not interconnected. The new technology would help integrate the data, enabling police personnel to access and use information more effectively.

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Under the second phase of the Megacity Policing Plan, more than 50,000 police officers and personnel will be brought onto a single digital platform, police said.

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