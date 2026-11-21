Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Mumbai Police on Saturday launched several technology-driven projects aimed at modernising the force and improving policing. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the initiatives at Sahyadri Guest House.
The projects include the Mumbai Police Fusion Centre (Pratyancha), an intelligence network designed to connect and integrate information, and India's first Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van. The van will help police identify drug sources, collect samples from locations where narcotics are stored, and transfer them for investigation and forensic analysis.
Other initiatives launched include the Citizen App, digital identity cards, the Mumbai Police Information System (MPIS), the Sanwad App and the distribution of 50,000 laptops.
New Systems To Improve Police Operations
The MPIS is a paperless system designed to make police-related services faster and more transparent. Through the system, police personnel can apply for leave, lodge complaints and book doctor's appointments. The Sanwad App will facilitate access to various services.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharati and several senior police officers were present at the event.
Forensic Van To Help Combat Narcotics
Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said the narcotics investigation and forensic van was the first of its kind in the police force in the country. He said it would prove beneficial during large-scale events attended by 30,000 to 40,000 people, helping the police prevent untoward incidents.
The advanced van would also enable police to collect evidence while taking action against drug dealers and others involved in narcotics-related activities. The collected evidence could be archived using blockchain technology, he said.
Fadnavis added that similar vans would be introduced in other parts of Maharashtra as part of the government's efforts to make the state and the country drug-free.
AI To Transform Policing Processes
Emphasising the role of technology in transforming the police force, Fadnavis said the government was working towards improving policing through artificial intelligence.
From the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the filing of a chargesheet, the entire process could be streamlined using AI. The government is developing a system called 'Tapas Sarathi' to enhance the capabilities of police personnel, he said.
However, he clarified that technology should not make officers complacent. Police personnel must analyse cases in which accused persons are acquitted and work towards improving the conviction rate, he added.
Over 50,000 Personnel To Join Digital Platform
Bharati said Mumbai Police had a vast amount of data, but it was not interconnected. The new technology would help integrate the data, enabling police personnel to access and use information more effectively.
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