Mumbai Police File FIR Against Youth Congress President Zeenat Sabrin & Others Over Vandalism In BKC | X

Mumbai: The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police on Saturday, registered an FIR against Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Sabrin, three other named individuals and 15 to 20 women in connection with a protest and alleged vandalism outside Meta's office in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The demonstration was reportedly organised to protest against the blocking of Instagram accounts belonging to senior Indian Youth Congress leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Youth Congress Workers Booked Over Protest Outside Meta Office

According to reports, nearly 20 to 25 people gathered outside the Meta's office in BKC at around 5:40 pm on Friday, November 20, and raised slogans.

The complaint states that a woman wearing a red floral dress allegedly wrote a controversial statement saying “RSS KA BETA META” on the building's glass exterior, reportedly causing damage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As reported by news agency IANS, the individuals named in the FIR include Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Sabrin, National Youth Congress Secretary Pawan Majethia, Nikhil Ruparel and a person identified only as Jafar.

The police registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Why Did Youth Congress Workers Protest Against Meta?

According to a report, Indian Youth Congress workers staged demonstrations outside Meta's offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram on Friday, November 20.

The protests followed Meta's reported decision to block the Instagram accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma on November 19.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Youth Congress workers alleged that the social media company had blocked the accounts at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The report also stated that the accounts were subsequently restored.

However, the Congress workers have given a seven-day ultimatum to Meta to lift all the restrictions on the opposition voices, journalists & creators.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/