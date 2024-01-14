Mumbai Police's Early Morning Wake-Up Call To Resident To Remove His Car Because 'Mukhyamantri Is Coming' Sparks Amusement On Social Media

The Mumbai Police and a Mumbai resident shared a light back and forth on social media leaving users amused on Sunday. It started when an X (formerly Twitter) user Sandesh Samant shared in a post that he received a call from the Mumbai Police at 5:30 am. The reason behind the wake-up call? A constable requested the man to promptly remove his car from the road as the "chief minister was coming".

In a tweet that has since garnered attention, Samant wrote, "Guess who woke me up today at 5.30 AM? Mumbai Police. A constable called and asked me to remove my car from the road because 'Mukhyamantri is coming'. It's scary to hear 'Hello, aamhi Mumbai Police madhun boltoy (Hello, we are calling from Mumbai Police) at 5.30 AM."

Known for its swift and witty responses, the Mumbai Police's X account responded to the unexpected public attention. In a since deleted tweet, the official Mumbai Police handle clarified the situation, offering an explanation.

"Our constable's early morning phone call scared you! Although surprised, we apologise. When the expensive car is out on the road, you sleep soundly because you're sure 'he' is awake. Don't panic because police are friends of people," read the Mumbai Police's response.