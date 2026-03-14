Mumbai Police's AEC Uncover ₹3-Crore Kandivali Construction Scam, Key Accused Arrested In Govt Project Fraud Case |

Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police has taken major action in 3-crore cheating case related to a government's Sensative construction project. Ten days ago, the AEC arrested the main accused, Dr.Ajay Kumar Sharma (40) from his residence in Noida. In a further development, another accused Jawahar Singh (64) was arrested from Naya Nagar in Mira Road for allegedly assisting Sharma in the fraud. He was produced before the Esplanade Court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody till March 17.

According to the complaint filed by Suresh Jagannath Badgujar (56), Managing Director of Tutek Vision Industries Pvt. Ltd., the accused cheated his company of nearly ₹2.97 crore on the pretext of awarding a construction contract for a government project in Kandivali. Badgujar, a resident of Wakad, Pune, stated that in 2017 he along with his associates Deepak Mate and Omkar Lalsare had established Tutek Vision Industries Pvt. Ltd. at MIDC Ambad in Nashik. The company undertakes industrial infrastructure work across India, including installation of machinery, pipelines, chemical storage tanks and industrial construction projects.

According to FIR, January 2025, while Badgujar and his finance director Deepak Mate were in Mumbai, their Chennai-based project director Mrigan Shekhar informed them about a ₹90-crore construction project for a new building of government project near Poisar Metro Station in Kandivali (West). The project was allegedly awarded to Asian Construction Company (ACC), and the accused claimed that their company could participate by investing around ₹8–10 crore as a partner contractor.

After site visits and verification of the company’s financial ratings online, Badgujar’s firm agreed to join the project. The accused allegedly demanded money for royalty, bank guarantee margin money and other formalities. Accordingly, on April 2, 2025, Tutek Vision Industries transferred ₹1.14 crore via demand draft from its Bank account to the Asian Construction Company. On April 7, 2025, the accused issued a Letter of Award granting the construction contract to the complainant’s company, and on June 12, 2025, a formal agreement was signed between both firms.

Later, the accused allegedly demanded additional funds claiming they were required to complete formalities with the government department. Believing their claims, the complainant’s company transferred ₹74 lakh on July 7, 2025 and ₹1.09 crore on August 7, 2025 to the account of a firm named Infra Asian, controlled by Dr. Ajay Kumar Sharma.

However, despite receiving the money, the accused allegedly failed to hand over the construction site or allow the complainant company to begin work. When Badgujar and his associates attempted to contact Sharma and other representatives of Asian Construction Company, they allegedly avoided calls and meetings. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Asian Construction Company had already awarded the same project to another firm, Electrocool Engineering, on May 30, 2025, after allegedly collecting ₹4.80 crore from them as well. When Badgujar confronted Sharma in Delhi in October 2025, the accused allegedly admitted that the money had been invested in other projects and refused to return it. He also allegedly threatened Badgujar with dire consequences and warned him not to approach the police, claiming a gangster named Romesh Sharma would “deal with him”.

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Following the incident, Badgujar lodged a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station on December 11, accusing Asian Construction Company partners Ajit Singh Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Daya Yadav, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Vivek Singh, Hari Pandey and Jawahar Singh of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal intimidation. The case is currently being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell, which has begun making arrests in the matter. Investigators suspect that multiple contractors may have been duped using the same defence project as a pretext.

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