Mumbai Crime: Dahisar Youth Killed In Knife Attack Over Minor Parking Dispute

Mumbai: A minor dispute over parking a motorcycle outside a house allegedly led to the brutal murder of a young man in Dahisar West on Thursday morning. The MHB police arrested the accused within an hour of the incident.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10:45 am in Ganpat Patil Nagar, Galli No. 5, Dahisar West. The victim has been identified as Bharat Adhav. Police said that a quarrel had broken out between Bharat and the accused, Krishna Raja Yadav, on the day of Holi over parking a bike outside the house.

Police suspect that the accused held a grudge over the earlier argument.

On Thursday morning, another altercation reportedly broke out between the two, during which Yadav allegedly attacked Bharat with a knife and slit his throat.

After receiving information about the incident, officers from the MHB police station rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police launched an immediate search operation and managed to arrest the accused within an hour of the crime. The knife used in the murder has also been recovered.

Police said they are investigating whether any other persons were involved in the crime. The incident has created fear among residents, especially as the area had witnessed a triple murder case in the past.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Chhaya Sanjay Adhav, has demanded strict action against the accused.

