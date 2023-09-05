Mumbai Police Warn Against Indecent Behavior, Throwing Water Balloons On Pedestrians During Dahi Handi

Representational photo | AFP

The Mumbai Police has issued a stern warning against individuals engaging in indecent behavior towards women and throwing colored water balloons at pedestrians during the upcoming Dahi Handi festival. Undercover police officers will be closely monitoring any such incidents.

Reckless throwing of colored water in public areas and the propagation of obscenity during the Dahi Handi festival can potentially lead to communal tensions and disrupt public order. In the interest of security, Vishal Thakur, DCP Operations of the Mumbai Police, has issued an order prohibiting the use of offensive language, verbal abuse, as well as the act of throwing colored water, spray paint, or powder at pedestrians in public spaces. The police have made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who violate these regulations.

The police have appealed to the participants, known as Govindas, to adhere to these rules and prioritize security while celebrating the Dahi Handi festival. During the festival, undercover police officers will be mingling with the crowd to oversee all incidents.

The Dahi Handi festival is scheduled to be celebrated in Mumbai on September 6th and 7th, with a special emphasis on ensuring the safety of women. Plainclothes police officers will be present in the crowd to safeguard women, and a dedicated team has been assigned for this purpose. The police order also emphasizes that action will be taken against anyone who engages in lewd singing, uses offensive language, or makes hateful announcements in public areas.

To enhance security measures, the police will be stationed at the Dahi Handi locations and will monitor activities with the assistance of approximately 5000 CCTV cameras across the city. Additionally, various specialized units such as the Central and State Reserve Force, Riot Control Force, State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Rapid Action Force, Force One, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, alongside officers and personnel from the Mumbai Police Force, have been deployed to ensure a safe and orderly celebration of the festival.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)