Mumbai News: CM Shinde Orders Repair Of Roads During Review Meet Ahead Of Dahi Handi & Ganesh Festival

Mumbai: Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has directed all the Municipal Corporations and District collectors to repair all the roads on which Ganesh Idols are brought and carried for immersion. He had called a review meeting on the preparation of Dahihandi and Ganesh festival at Sahyadri guest house on Monday.

Guardian Minister of City, Deepak Kesarkar, Guardian Minister of Suburbs Mangalprabhat Lodha, All the high rank officers of state government, BMC Commissioner, Ganesh Utsav Co-ordination and Dahihandi Associations members were present for the meeting.

Shinde urges Mumbaikars to celebrate festivals peacefully

CM Shinde appealed to citizens and mandals to cooperate with the state government and celebrate the Dahihandi and Ganesh Utsav peacefully. He also directed District collectors and municipal Commissioners to repair Ganesh procession roads on priority. CM Shinde suggested celebrating environment friendly festivals.

Shinde also directed district collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Police Commissioners to conduct meetings with the Dahihandi organizers and Ganesh mandals and should understand their problems and find ways. He directed authorities that there should not be any problem for Ganesh Mandals to get electricity. Tree pruning on the procession road should finish on time.

CM lays emphasis on cleanliness

Shinde emphasised on the cleanliness on the streets and gullies in Mumbai and directed the BMC commissioner about it.

This year, the State government has given insurance cover to 75 thousand govindas. CM Shinde also suggested to Municipal Corporations and collectors to give permission for five years for those mandals which organise festivals for many years.

