Mumbai: Police van became school bus for these 9 stranded children

Mumbai: Continuous heavy downpour almost brought the city to a standstill on Wednesday. Nine schoolchildren from a Jogeshwari school were stuck at Masjid Bandar railway station for hours.

It was Mumbai police who helped them and dropped them to Churchgate station in police van and the teacher accompanied them.

The nine students from Ismail Abdullah Qureshi high school in Jogeshwari had come to the school in Masjid Bandar on Wednesday morning to participate in a drama competition.

After their turn they headed back to Masjid Bandar to catch a train back to Jogeshwari, but were stranded as the Central line services were suspended duo to the heavy rain. They waited for three hours at the station, but in vain.

Teacher accompanying the children Shahida Khan said, “Since nine students were with me, I couldn’t take a taxi. After waiting for hours, I found a police van stationed nearby.

When I narrated my story to a cop, he passed the message to his seniors who sent a police van, which dropped us at Churchagate railway station.”

“I am thankful to Mumbai Police for their help. We would have been still stuck there, had they not extended their help,” she added.