Mumbai Police Tighten Security Ahead Of Dahi Handi And Ganeshotsav, Ban Carrying Of Weapons And Explosives From August 29 To September 27 |

Mumbai: Ahead of festivals, the Mumbai Police have issued an order to prohibit citizens from carrying weapons, explosives and other potentially harmful articles from August 29 to September 27 citing the need to preserve public peace and safety.

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The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under the Maharashtra Police Act, prohibits carrying of arms, such as swords, spears, knives, sticks, lathis and other articles capable of causing physical harm, except where specifically permitted by the competent authority, an official said on Tuesday.

While Dahi Handi will be celebrated on September 5, the ten-day Ganesh festival will begin on September 14.

The prohibition also covers possession of corrosive substances or explosives and the collection or preparation of stones, missiles or instruments capable of launching missiles.

The order further prohibits the public exhibition of persons, corpses, figures or effigies, as well as certain public utterances, songs, music, speeches, gestures, mimetic representations, pictures, symbols, placards or other material that, in the opinion of a police officer, could offend decency or morality, undermine security or tend to overthrow the state.

Police personnel are authorised to disarm persons found carrying prohibited articles and seize corrosive substances, explosives or missiles. Such seized articles may be forfeited to the state government.

The order will not apply to government employees or personnel of government undertakings who are required to carry weapons as part of their duties.

Private security guards, Gurkhas, chowkidars and others performing watch-and-ward duties may also carry lathis not exceeding 3.5 feet in length.

The order states that the expiry of the prohibition will not affect investigations or legal proceedings arising from violations during its validity. Penalties, forfeitures or punishments for such violations may also be imposed after the order expires, the official added.

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