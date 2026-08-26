Mumbai Police Deploy Over 10,000 Personnel Ahead Of Eid-e-Milad Processions Across The City On August 26

Eid-E-Milad Procession in Mumbai | ANI/Representative Image

Mumbai: With a large number of processions expected to be held across Mumbai on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad on August 26 the Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order across the city.

The security arrangements have been planned under the guidance of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Over 10,000 personnel deployed

To ensure that citizens can celebrate Eid-e-Milad safely and peacefully, the Mumbai Police have deployed at least eight Additional Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 56 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 1,618 police officers and 8,325 police personnel for security duty.

In addition to the regular police deployment, SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Riot Control Units, Delta teams and Combat teams will be deployed at important and sensitive locations.

The Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to remain patient and cooperate with police personnel, particularly at crowded locations. Citizens have also been advised to immediately inform the police helpline at 100 or 112 if they come across any unattended or suspicious object.

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