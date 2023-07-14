Mumbai Police Suspends Six Personnel over Alleged Attendance Manipulation | File Photo

Mumbai Police has suspended six police personnel working at Local Arms, Taddeo. It is alleged that four of the police personnel had taken leave, but the signatures they had put in the police station's diary were different from their original signatures. An inquiry was initiated, which revealed that the two policemen responsible for maintaining the diary had tampered with it.

Discrepancies in signatures & leave applications

According to the information received from sources, the incident occurred between May 1, 2023, and June 21, 2023. During this period, four police constables, namely Sandeep Patil, Atul Wankhede, Bharat Hingne, and Sachin Patil, marked their attendance in the diary but were not present at the assigned duty locations. Moreover, discrepancies were found in the signatures on their leave applications. An investigation was conducted, which revealed the involvement of Rishikesh Darade and Ramesh Dinde in the manipulation. As a result, all six individuals have been suspended.

Following an internal inquiry by the police, it was discovered that Darade and Dinde had control over the register from where duty assignments were made. Duty was assigned from the office, but Sandeep Patil, Atul Wankhede, Bharat Hingne, and Sachin Patil were absent from their designated duties. Rishikesh Darade and Ramesh Dinde, both constables, were also found guilty in this case. Consequently, on the orders of the DCP, all six individuals have been suspended after being found guilty.

