Mumbai Police suspends inspector Sunil Mane a day after NIA arrest in Ambani bomb scare case

Mumbai police on Saturday suspended inspector Sunil Mane, a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence at Carmichael Road and murder of Thane based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

According to the sources in the Mumbai Police, Mane's suspension order was issued in the morning. Mane was earlier in-charge of Unit-11 (Kandivali) of Mumbai crime branch. Mane had been transferred to the local arms section in a reshuffle of crime branch following the arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in Ambani security scare case.

Sources probing the case said that an NIA team on Saturday took Mane to Thane for investigation purposes. Hiran was called by the accused on March 4 to Majiwada Junction in Thane and he was then taken to Bhayandar Chowpatty in a car. His body was later dumped in Mumbra creek.