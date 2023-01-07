Mumbai: Police sub-inspector dies after falling from a moving train

Image for representation |

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Manoj Bhosale (57) of Mumbai Police, who was posted at Powai police station, died after falling from a local train. The incident happened on Friday when he was going home after finishing his duty.

Body found between Mumbra and Kalwa stations

According to the information received from the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP), a person was found fallen between Mumbra and Kalwa stations on Friday at around 9.20 pm. He was immediately taken to the Thane Civil Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. In enquiry, the person was identified as Manoj Bhosle and it was found that he was posted at Powai Police Station.

Senior Police Inspector of Thane GRP, Pandhari Kande said: "As soon as Bhosale was identified, we informed the Senior Police Inspector of Powai Police." Kande told that it seems that Bhosle must have gone to Dombivli for some work after being relieved from duty. "While coming back, he had boarded a fast train. While trying to get down from the moving train, he must have lost his balance and fell down," Kande said.

Son rules out any foul play

A Thane GRP official said that Bhosale's son Ajinkya has been spoken to and he has ruled out any foul play in his death. GRP has registered an accidental death report(ADR) in this case.

A Powai police official told that Bhosle was posted in Powai a year ago.Bhosle had left Powai police station around 7 pm on Friday after finishing duty. At 12am, it was learned from Thane GRP that Bhosle had died after falling from the train.Bhosale was a resident of Kalwa's Parsik Nagar.