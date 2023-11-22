Mumbai Police Seize Over 844 Kg of Drugs Worth ₹410.53 Crore; Arrest 1,546 In 1,260 Cases

Representational Image

Mumbai police have seized over 844 kilograms of contraband this year till October and arrested 1,546 persons allegedly involved in 1,260 cases of drug possession in the city. The total value of the seized contraband is a whopping Rs 410.53 crore. Statistics revealed that ganja has been the most seized contraband in the city. The police have managed to seize 593 kilograms of ganja this year during the said period, the statistics revealed.

According to the statistics provided by the police, from January till October, the police have registered 32 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 37 persons and had seized two kilogram of heroin valued at Rs4.21 crore. The police have registered 34 cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 55 personsand have seized 30.6 kilograms of charas valued at Rs7.54 crore. The police have registered 752 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 811 persons and seized 593.3 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs2.44 crore.

Police register 7 cases related to cocaine seizure

As far as the high-end drugs are concerned, the police have registered seven cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested 12 persons and seized 200 grams of cocaine worth Rs 51.86 lakh. The police have registered 362 cases related to seizure of Mephedrone or MD, arrested 521 persons and seized 201.6 kilograms of MD worth Rs384.92 crore. The police have also registered 51 cases related to prohibited cough syrups, arrested 79 persons and have seized 1576.3 liters of cough syrup worth Rs84.70 lakh.

MD is the largest consumed drug in Mumbai, suggests separate data from the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police. The cell have registered 62 cases this year against 133 persons for possession, consumption and sale of MD. From the arrests, they have managed to seize 14 kilograms of MD worth Rs282.984 crore. According to a senior IPS officer, MD's popularity has to do with its “flying and quick effect”.

"First, it’s locally produced in several warehouses. Second, it’s cheap. Third, it’s odourless. The way it's consumed, mostly by youngsters, is by either mixing it with alcohol, swallowed or snorted. Most of the time, it’s found in parties where youngsters snort the drug, also called ‘party drug or meow meow’. Last year, ANC registered 62 cases and arrested 103 persons with 2442.155 kilograms of MD being seized worth Rs 4877,56,92,450,” the official mentioned.

As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year the police have registered 8,299 drug consumption cases and have arrested 8,299 persons in these cases.

Statistics from January to October

Heroin: Cases 32, persons 37, seized 2.0kg

Charas: Cases 34, persons arrested 55, seized 30.6 kg

Ganja: Cases 752, persons arrested 811, seized 593.3 kg

Cocaine: Cases 7, persons arrested 12, seized 200gm

MD: Cases 362, persons arrested 521, seized 201.6 kg

Cough syrup: Cases 51, persons arrested 79, seized 1576.3 litre