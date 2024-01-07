Mumbai Police Seize Cocaine Worth ₹9 Cr In Saki Naka, 2 Foreign Nationals Held

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have arrested two foreign nationals and seized 88 capsules containing 880 grams of cocaine valued at Rs9 crore. The arrested individuals are Joel Alejandro Vera Ramos (19), a Venezuelan, and Daniel Nemec (33), a Nigerian.

On January 6, around 2.30am, the police saw a man acting suspiciously on Saki Vihar Road. The suspect hastily boarded an autorickshaw, prompting the police to follow. The police chased down the auto and detained the man. The cops found 88 capsules of cocaine in his bag.

During interrogation the suspect, who identified himself as Daniel Nemec, said the cocaine came from Joel Alejandro Vera Ramos, who was staying at Dream Residency Hotel in Sakinaka. Acting on this intelligence, the police raided the hotel and arrested Ramos. Ramos told the police that he had ingested the drugs and transported them from Brazil via Ethiopia.

Police Provides Information On Successful Operation

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawde said: "This operation revealed an African drug syndicate with primary suppliers based in African nations. The narcotics were transported to India through African couriers and subsequently handed over to a main distributor in Mumbai. This distributor then engaged exclusively with other African individuals. These drugs were brought from Nigeria and the intention was to distribute them around Navi Mumbai."

Daniel Nemec arrived in India in 2017 and lives in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, while Joel Alejandro Vera Ramos had recently arrived and was staying at Dream Residency Hotel. Both individuals have been remanded to four days of police custody, the official said.