Mumbai Police releases video of MP Navneet Rana sipping tea at Khar police station; refutes claims of mistreatment

After Amravati MP Navneet Rana claimed that ill-treatment in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station, Mumbai Police CP Sanjay released a video on Twitter purportedly showing Rana and her husband Ravi Rana having a cup of tea at the station.

Rana on Monday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said that she was ill-treated in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station.

Do we say anything more pic.twitter.com/GuUxldBKD5 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

In the letter sent to Om Birla, Navneet Rana alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and not allowed to use the washroom.

"I was taken to Khar Police Station on 23.04.2022 and I spent the night in the Police Station on 23.03.2022...I made several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night," she said in the letter.

"To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to Scheduled Caste & hence they will not give me water in the same glass. Thus, I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided. I emphatically state that basic human rights such as drinking water was denied to me on the ground that I belong to Scheduled Caste. Further, when I wanted to use the bathroom at the night, police staff paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language...I was told that we don’t let people from Scheduled Castes use our bathrooms," she said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:37 PM IST