'Maharashtra's Police abides by law,' says Dilip Walse Patil after Devendra Fadnavis' letter

On being asked about LoP Devendra Fadnavis writing that Mumbai Police works like a servant for the MVA govt, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, "Maharashtra's Police abides by law and works as per their responsibilities. Mumbai Police is known for its good work."

While speaking about Hanuman Chalisa row, Patil informed that the state government will provide information if the Lok Sabha Speaker has asked for information even though there is no fact in it regarding the complaint made by MP Navneet Rana.

Speaking on the allegation made by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the police are working according to the law and are not doing anything outside the law. The Mumbai Police is doing a good job and according to the law, they are taking action on what they think is appropriate.

MNS is holding a meeting in Aurangabad. Dilip Walse Patil also clarified that the Aurangabad Commissioner of Police will hold a meeting in a couple of days and take a decision on the matter.

Even after the all-party meeting held yesterday, if anyone wants to take a different role, the decision will be taken by the Aurangabad Police Commissioner. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that this is their right.

ALSO READ Thane: Man killed by unidentified persons in Badlapur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:06 PM IST