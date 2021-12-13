Watch | Mumbai: AP Dhillon's concert organizers booked for COVID-19 norm violations; Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in attendance

e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

Celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kubbra Sait were in attendance.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against organizers of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's music concert at Grand Hyatt in the city for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms on Sunday

According to reports from NDTV , celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Kubbra Sait were in attendance.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
