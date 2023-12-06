Mumbai Police Registers FIR After Security Guard's Account Is Cloned For Unauthorised Withdrawals

Representative Image

The Mumbai Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) following an incident of money withdrawal from a security guard's account through card cloning. The complaint was initiated when the account holder received a notification about unauthorised transactions.

As per the details provided, Shivaji Patil approached the Byculla Police with a complaint. Patil explained that he visited the Union Bank branch in the Cotton Green area to withdraw Rs 10,000. Despite attempting to withdraw the money, the transaction failed, and the bank's security guard informed him that the server was down.

To Patil's surprise, he received a deduction message of Rs 49,999 the following Sunday. When he visited the bank on the next working day, he discovered that Rs 2.24 lakh had been wrongfully deducted from his account.

Realising that he had fallen victim to fraud, Patil promptly filled a dispute form at the bank and reported the incident to the Byculla police station. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter.