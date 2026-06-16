Mumbai Police Personnel Across 7 Police Stations To Receive Raincoats In Monsoon Support Drive | file photo

Mumbai: In a gesture of appreciation for the services rendered by Mumbai Police personnel, the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL, in association with the Rashtriya Amit Shah Yuva Sangathan (RASYS), organised a raincoat donation drive at Oshiwara Police Station on Monday.

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Monsoon support initiative

The initiative aims to support police personnel who continue to perform their duties on the city’s streets during the monsoon season. Raincoats will be distributed to officers serving at Versova, Oshiwara, Juhu, Dharavi, D.N. Nagar and Amboli police stations, as well as the Oshiwara Traffic Police Division.

Organisers said the project was launched to provide greater comfort and protection to officers working outdoors in challenging weather conditions.

Guests and organisers present

The drive was supported by Nidarshana Gowani of RASYS and Geetanjali Melhwal, Maharashtra Women Wing President of RASYS. Atul Vishwakarma, General Secretary of RASYS, attended the programme as chief guest.

Actor and philanthropist Jackie Shroff extended his support to the initiative and praised the efforts being made to recognise the contribution of police personnel during the monsoon.

Support and appreciation expressed

Shroff described Mumbai Police as the “true guardians” of the city and lauded the organisers for recognising their commitment and service. “Rain or shine, they remain dedicated to protecting citizens and maintaining order,” he said.

Gowani said the raincoat distribution was a meaningful gesture to acknowledge the dedication of Mumbai Police personnel. “They serve selflessly and continue to keep the city safe despite difficult conditions. We are honoured to contribute to an initiative that celebrates service and community spirit,” she said.

Melhwal said police officers work tirelessly in all weather conditions to protect citizens and maintain public order. “Supporting those who serve society is both our responsibility and privilege,” she said.

Project leadership and tribute

Dr. Raju Manwani, International Director (2013–15) and project coordinator, said the initiative was a tribute to the courage and resilience of police personnel and expressed hope that it would inspire greater appreciation for frontline workers.

The project was conducted under the leadership of Gaurav Mittal, President of the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL.