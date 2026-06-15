Mumbai Police Expands Sagar Rakshak Dal, Strengthens Coastal Security With Over 1,200 New Volunteers | Image generated by AI Grok

Mumbai: With the Mumbai police's efforts, around 1,246 new members have enrolled within a short period for the Sagar Rakshak Dal (SRD), a community-based volunteer force that acts as the “eyes and ears” of law enforcement along the coastline. The group's total strength now stands at 3,156, including fishermen, coastal residents and passenger boat operators.

Regular volunteer meetings

Officials hold regular meetings with these volunteers.

Enhanced coastal surveillance

After the 26/11 terror attacks, the authorities have significantly enhanced coastal surveillance. Apart from modern equipment, emphasis is on building a strong community network for getting quick alerts. Hence, all coastal police stations under the Mumbai police commissionerate have been directed to enroll new members for the SRD.

DCP statement

Speaking to the FPJ, DCP Vijaykant Sagar (Port Zone) said the force is being made more robust through a special membership campaign.

Volunteer reporting instructions

Officials said volunteers have been instructed to report any suspicious activity, object or movement by calling the emergency helpline 112 or directly informing local cops.