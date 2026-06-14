Mumbai: CBI Launches Probe Against Two PCDA, Navy Officials Over Alleged Corruption Practices |

Mumbai: According to the CBI, a written complaint was received from a serving personnel of the Indian Navy, presently posted at Mumbai and residing at Colaba regarding demand of bribe by an auditor and assistant accounts officer (AAO) of the PCDA, Navy, Mumbai, in connection with his Leave Travel Concession (LTC) claim submitted for the year 2025. It is alleged in the complaint that during the year 2025, the complainant availed LTC for travel from his place of posting Mumbai to his native place Rohtak and back. The LTC claim was duly submitted through proper channel and was processed by the concerned office. However, an amount of approximately Rs. 8,000 was pending to be received by him.



It is further alleged that the complainant received a WhatsApp call from a person who introduced himself as an Auditor at the PCDA office and summoned the complainant to the office, stating that there were certain issues with his LTC claim requiring his personal appearance. When the complainant personally visited the PCDA office as directed, in February 2026, the accused auditor informed him that either recovery action would be initiated against his LTC claim or he should pay money to "settle'’ the matter.



During the course of the discussion, the auditor also introduced the complainant to co-accused AAO sitting alongside him. Both officials together stated that the money was required to be paid '’upar tak" and jointly exerted pressure upon the complainant to arrange and bring the demanded cash amount. Upon the complainant's clear and firm refusal to entertain any illegal demand, the amount was reduced and the accused auditor asked him to deposit the same through UPI payment, which the complainant ignored.



It is further alleged that after some time, the complainant received the pending amount of Rs. 8,000. Thereafter, despite the complainant's repeated and unequivocal refusals, the auditor continued to contact him over WhatsApp calls and telephone calls and AAO used to send messages through other Naval officials directing the complainant to pay the demanded bribe either by visiting the PCDA office or through UPI, failing which they threatened to issue a recovery memo.



On May 28, the complainant received a missed call from the auditor who directed him to meet the AAO on May 29 to settle the demand of bribe, failing which a recovery memo would be issued. Since, the complainant was not willing to pay the bribe, he approached CBI, ACB Mumbai for taking legal action against the said officials. The verification of the complaint had been conducted on May 29 which revealed the demand of bribe by the accused officials.

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