Mumbai Police Launches Cyber Cells Across Zones, Honours Commandos For Saving ₹25 Crore

Mumbai police has started a high-tech cyber cell in every zone. Special training has been given to the policemen posted here. These policemen have saved the money of many people, that is why they were named Cyber ​​Commandos. During this, Mumbai Police Commissioner launched the 'Cyber ​​Shield logo'.

Cyber ​​Cell was launched in the month of July in all thirteen zones in Mumbai with the aim of spreading awareness on cyber crimes and preventing them from happening.

Due to which it has helped a lot in solving the incidents of cyber crime taking place in Mumbai. This is the reason why the detection percentage has increased in 2023 as compared to 2022. The detection percentage in 2023 was 22 percent, while in 2022 the same figure was 11 percent. Apart from this, after getting the information in 1930 call centre, the police has saved Rs 25 crore of people, hence now they have been honoured with the title of Cyber ​​Commando.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated the logo of the project on Wednesday in the presence of Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Chaudhary and special guest GS Rana, General Manager, State Bank of India. A session took place during the program in which cyber experts gave training to 200 policemen. All these are people associated with cyber crime cell.

These 200 policemen will give training to 1000 police personnel and officers. The purpose of which is that the duty officer working in the police station should also know the information related to cyber crime.

Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said that there is a need for cyber-trained police force in this world because now even small children have access to internet and digital medium. He said that cyber fraud not only brings down money but also reputation. For this reason, it is most important to avoid calls coming from unknown numbers. The only way to protect yourself from this is to not give your details to any unknown person.

Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said that the Cyber ​​Police helpline number 1930 has helped many people in saving their money from cyber fraud. He further said that this helpline helps in saving Rs 70 to 80 lakh every day, when people who realised that they have been cheated call it within the golden hour, they can also save money.He also said that till now we have been able to reach only 20 to 25 percent in cyber and still we are yet to reach 75 to 80 percent in cyber.