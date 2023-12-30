Mumbai Police Launches All-Out Operation To Prevent Disruptions Ahead Of New Year

Mumbai Police conducts 'all out operation' ahead of New Year; read details here | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police initiated a comprehensive operation late on Friday night to ensure the smooth conduct of New Year's Eve festivities. With the aim of averting any untoward incidents, the Mumbai Police executed an extensive operation that commenced at 11 pm on Friday night and continued until 3 am.

During this period, a specialised operation was launched by police officers and personnel from various police stations, guided by five Additional Commissioners of Police, thirteen Deputy Commissioners of Police, 41 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and senior police inspectors from 93 police stations.

Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary visited multiple locations, providing guidance to the police during Nakabandi (checkpoint) and search operations.

23 absconding and wanted individuals arrested

Stringent actions were taken against violators, resulting in the arrest of 23 absconding and wanted individuals. A sweeping combing operation covered 217 locations, with inspections conducted on 7,964 vehicles. Enforcement actions included penalizing 1,807 individuals riding two-wheelers without helmets and booking 1,355 drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, 63 drunk drivers faced legal consequences.

Throughout the operation, a total of 887 individuals wanted or absconding, as per records, were checked, leading to the apprehension of 23 individuals wanted in various criminal cases.

Preventive measures were implemented against 31 individuals involved in crimes against women and serious offenses.

Mumbai police's combing operation bears fruit

A combing operation was executed at 217 locations within all police station limits. Raids were conducted at 95 locations engaged in the illegal sale of liquor and operating gambling dens, resulting in the arrest of 63 individuals. Additionally, 77 people were apprehended based on non-bailable warrants, and 104 individuals were arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) section.

The police took action against 50 individuals who were living in violation of external stay orders. A crackdown on street vendors resulted in actions against 264 hawkers. Furthermore, an investigation into the records of 616 accused led to the identification and preventive action against 90 individuals.