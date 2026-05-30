Mumbai Police Invokes Prime Video's Popular Romance Drama Series 'Off Campus' To Spread Road Safety Awareness; Viral Post Wins Hearts |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has launched a unique road safety campaign inspired by Prime Video's popular web series Off Campus, encouraging two-wheeler riders to always wear a helmet. Drawing from the show's college-life setting and sports backdrop, the Mumbai Police aims to connect with young audiences and promote safer riding habits.

Notably, the popular college romance drama has taken social media by storm, with several reels from the series going viral, including scenes featuring the lead actors and their on-screen romance. Taking to its official handle on social media, the Mumbai Police wrote, "Off campus or on the ice, helmet always comes first. Safety is always a big deal. One move can change the game."

The initiative uses popular entertainment content to deliver an important public safety message and encourage citizens to follow traffic rules, as wearing a helmet acts as protection and reduces the risk of serious injuries in road accidents.

Social Media Reaction

Users on social media have praised the Mumbai Police for keeping up with the latest trends in spreading awareness among people, especially the youth.

One user wrote, "Topical posts karne koi aapse seekhein"

Another added, "Wow!. Love it!"

"We got Off Campus x Mumbai Police before GTA 6," a user said.

Another added, "As always, "Mumbai Police on point!!"

"Kudos to Mumbai Police for educating the nation in the language of the internet," some other wrote.

About Off-Campus

The romance drama is an adaptation of the bestselling book The Deal by Elle Kennedy. A college series based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling books, the first season, Off Campus, follows the unlikely romance between hockey-hating music major Hannah Wells and Briar U's womanising star centre Garrett Graham as they strike a deal to help each other out. Hannah agrees to tutor Garrett in exchange for him pretending to be her boyfriend to make her crush jealous, which eventually leads to them falling in love. The book is a five-part series, with The Deal as the first, followed by The Mistake, The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy.

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