Mumbai Police Impose Month-Long Ban On Drones And Aerial Devices Ahead Of Assembly Elections And 26/11 Anniversary

Mumbai Police enforce a month-long ban on drones and aerial devices from October 31 to November 29 for enhanced security during elections and the 26/11 anniversary | Representative photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have announced a month-long ban on the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, and hot air balloons, effective from October 31 to November 29.

This order seeks to address national security concerns regarding potential threats from terrorists and anti-social elements targeting VVIPs, ensuring public safety during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections and the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The restrictions are deemed necessary to prevent sabotage through airborne objects. Any aerial activity, except for police surveillance or operations with specific permission from the Mumbai Police, will be considered a violation of this ban. The order was issued by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

It is also noted that during the election campaign, leading up to November 20, numerous politicians will engage with the public through rallies and one-on-one interactions. While police arrangements will be in place to maintain law and order, the ban on drones and flying objects aims to mitigate safety and security risks. Police officials stated that several prominent leaders will participate in these campaigns and rallies.

The 30-day ban falls under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which empowers district magistrates and other specially designated executive magistrates to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or perceived danger.

This section replaces Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Violators found operating drones or any prohibited devices during this period will face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which addresses 'disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant.'

Recently, Hyderabad police issued similar prohibitory orders on processions, dharnas, and public meetings under Section 163 of the BNSS.