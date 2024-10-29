 Mumbai Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man From Noida's Sector 39 For Issuing Death Threats To Bollywood Actor Salman Khan & MLA Zeeshan Siddique
Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique have reportedly received fresh death threats. The threat call was made to the public relations office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra East on Friday evening, where the caller threatened to kill both Siddique and Khan and demanded money.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
MLA Zeeshan Siddique (L), Accused Mohammad Tayyab (M) & Bollywood Actor Salman Khan (R) |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida for allegedly making a threat call to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused, identified as Mohammad Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, was apprehended in Noida’s Sector 39 on Tuesday.

Salman Khan & Zeeshan Siddique Receive Fresh Death Threats

Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique have reportedly received fresh death threats. The threat call was made to the public relations office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra East on Friday evening, where the caller threatened to kill both Siddique and Khan and demanded money. Based on a complaint by an employee at Zeeshan Siddique's office, a case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

About The Murder Of Former NCP Baba Siddique

Former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra on Dussehra. Reports indicate that the assailant had planned to target Zeeshan Siddique along with Baba Siddique. Additionally, Salman Khan, who was a close friend of Baba Siddique, also received a death threat following the incident. This recent threat call has intensified security concerns around both Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique.

Zeeshan Siddique filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections under Ajit Pawar's NCP on Monday, having recently joined Ajit Pawar's faction. He has been nominated from Bandra East and mentioned on Monday that he has the support of Salman Khan.

