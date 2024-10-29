Zeeshan Siddique Receives Threat Call Weeks After Father Baba Siddique Was Shot Dead In Mumbai's Bandra

Baba Siddique with son Zeeshan Siddique |

Mumbai: Zeeshan Siddique, son of the slain NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, received a threat call just weeks after his father’s tragic assassination in Mumbai. The call, reportedly made late on Friday night, was directed to Zeeshan's public relations office located in Bandra East.

24-Yr-Old Arrested For Making Threat Calls

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan also received a threat call recently. The calls to both Siddique and Khan were made by the same person. According to an IANS report, Mumbai Police swiftly launched a probe into the matter and Mohammad Tayyab, a 24-year-old resident of Delhi, was arrested by the Bandra police in Mumbai after making a threatening call to Zeeshan Siddique and Salman Khan.

The call was made from Noida, and authorities believe it was made as a prank. Tayyab has been brought to Mumbai for further legal proceedings.

Salman Khan Constantly In Touch With Zeeshan

Siddique had recently mentioned in an interview that after the death of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was also a close friend of Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor was extremely worried and was having sleepless nights. He also revealed that Salman calls him each night after the incident.

About Baba Siddique's Killing

NCP leader Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12. The shooters took advantage of the noise from Dussehra fireworks nearby to mask the gunshots.

Bishnoi gang which claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's killing cited the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed. Meanwhile, Zeeshan recently broke his silence on social media, calling for justice for his father and urging against politicising the incident.

My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain.

I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshanBabaS) October 17, 2024

In his statement, Zeeshan expressed the family’s grief and emphasized his father's dedication to helping the underprivileged. "My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken, but his death must not be politicized and must not go in vain," he said.