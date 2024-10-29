Salman Khan Gets Fresh Death Threat, 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested From Noida

Salman Khan out Baba Siddique's house on October 13 | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat in the aftermath of NCP leader and his close friend Baba Siddique's murder by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat call was reportedly made on Friday night, and later, police arrested a 20-year-old youth from Noida for sending out the threat targetting Salman.

Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, also received a similar threat from the same youth. After the death of the NCP leader, Salman was extremely worried and was having sleepless nights, Zeeshan had claimed in an interview on Monday.

The accused has been identified as one Gulfan Khan, based out of Noida, and he will reportedly soon be transferred to Mumbai for further course of action.

Salman is yet to react to the constant threats to his life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, owing to their longstanding feud. It all began back in 1998 when the superstar was accused of hunting down a blackbuck in Rajasthan, an animal which is reverred by the Bishnoi community. The community members had asked him to apologise for the deed at their temple, but as Salman never showed up, Lawrence Bishnoi took it upon himself to settle scores and publically vowed to end the actor's life.

Salman was arrested, jailed, but later acquitted in the blackbuck case.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique was gunned down by Lawrence Bishnoi's men in Mumbai on October 12, while he was celebrating Dussehra. Claiming responsibility for the attack later, the gang members cited the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed.

Meanwhile, Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, claimed a few days ago that the actor was not even present when the blackbuck hunting incident happened, and that he cannot even kill a cockroach. "Why should he apologise? If he agrees to say sorry, it would mean that he is guilty. But he has not done anything. This whole fiasco is only to extort money from us," he stated.