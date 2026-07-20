Mumbai Police Grapple With Rising Fake Bomb Threats As Cyber Criminals Exploit VPNs & Encrypted Emails | File photo

Mumbai: Fake bomb threats and hoax emails have emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the Mumbai police, consuming significant manpower, time and resources while keeping security agencies on their toes.

Police records show that the number of hoax threats has steadily increased over the past three years. Mumbai received 20 fake bomb threats in 2024, which rose to 25 in 2025, including 12 phone calls, nine emails and four social media messages. In the first six months of 2026 alone, the police control room received 15 bomb hoax messages – 10 through emails and five through phone calls. Several accused were arrested last year, with investigations revealing that some were mentally unstable while others had issued threats under the influence of alcohol.

Among the high-profile targets this year were the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Trident Hotel, Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Mayor’s Office, Bombay Stock Exchange, RSS office, Tata Memorial Hospital, railway stations, schools and Kila Court. Every threat prompted bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and local police to conduct exhaustive searches, often lasting several hours.

More than two months after a bomb threat email was sent to the Mumbai Press Club on March 19, investigators are still unable to identify the sender. According to police sources, the email originated from a Proton Mail account and was routed through a Germanybased Virtual Private Network (VPN), making it extremely difficult to trace.

Police officials said cyber criminals are increasingly using encrypted email services, VPNs and other anonymity tools to conceal their identities. Cyber investigators analyse IP logs, internet service provider records and digital forensic evidence to identify suspects. Officials said even a brief VPN disconnection can expose the sender’s real IP address.

In cases involving overseas servers, Mumbai police seek assistance from central agencies and, where required, Interpol through the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, investigations are often delayed as several foreign service providers decline to share user data. In phone threat cases, investigators rely on call detail records, IMEI tracking and voice analysis to gather evidence.

Despite the growing number of hoaxes, Mumbai police maintained that every threat is treated as genuine, with no compromise on security protocols given the city’s strategic importance and vulnerability to terror threats.