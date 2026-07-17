'Bomb Hai!': Handwritten Note Found Inside IndiGo Flight Sparks Security Scare At Bengaluru Airport

A handwritten note warning of a bomb aboard an IndiGo flight triggered a major security scare at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday evening, leading to an emergency security response and a police investigation.

According to PTI, the incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-6423, which was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad at 8 pm. At around 7.35 pm roughly 25 minutes before take-off a crew member discovered a handwritten note inside the aircraft's forward lavatory.

The note read: "Don't go. Bomb Hai! Please."

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Aircraft Thoroughly Searched, Nothing Suspicious Found

Following the discovery, airport security personnel and ground staff immediately activated standard safety protocols. The aircraft underwent a comprehensive security inspection to rule out any potential threat.

According to PTI, the search was completed without any suspicious object or explosive material being found, confirming that the threat was a hoax.

IndiGo Files Complaint With Police

After the incident, IndiGo lodged a formal complaint with the airport police, stating that the false bomb threat had disrupted flight operations and caused significant security concerns.

In its complaint, the airline urged authorities to conduct a detailed investigation to identify the person responsible and ensure appropriate legal action.

"We request your assistance in investigating this incident and conducting a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible and take appropriate legal action," the complaint stated, according to PTI.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Based on the airline's complaint, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.

A senior police officer told PTI that efforts are underway to identify the individual behind the handwritten note and determine the motive for issuing the hoax bomb threat.

Authorities are examining available evidence, including CCTV footage and other leads, as part of the ongoing investigation.