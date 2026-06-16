Passengers Seen Sleeping On Benches At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport; Viral Video Triggers Debate Over Passenger Etiquette - WATCH

A video filmed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has ignited a lively debate online after showing passengers resting on floors, benches and open spaces inside the terminal. The footage, shared by digital creator Aafreen Ahemadi on Instagram, has attracted widespread attention, with social media users divided over whether the scenes reflect poor public behaviour or the realities of modern air travel.

Terminal 2's design takes centre stage

The video begins by showcasing the striking architecture of Terminal 2, which has earned praise for its eco-friendly and nature-inspired design. The terminal is known for its extensive greenery, hanging gardens, bamboo-themed structures, indoor water features and spacious walkways that create a calm, park-like atmosphere for travellers.

Often described as one of India's most visually impressive airports, Terminal 2 was designed to blend sustainability with passenger comfort, offering a unique travel experience compared to conventional airport terminals.

Sleeping passengers become the focus

The tone of the video changes when it shifts from the terminal's aesthetics to scenes of travellers waiting for flights. Several passengers were seen lying on cement seating structures, using backpacks and luggage as makeshift pillows. Others appeared to be resting beneath indoor trees and in open seating areas within the departure zone.

The creator added a humorous caption to the clip, stating, "Tum jitna bhi International airport banwalo, hum toh desi hi rahenge" (No matter how international the airport becomes, we will still remain desi).

The contrast between the airport's premium infrastructure and passengers sleeping in public areas quickly resonated with viewers, helping the video gain traction across social media platforms.

Internet divided over 'civic sense' debate

The footage prompted mixed reactions online. Some users criticised the travellers, arguing that airports are shared spaces where passengers should maintain decorum.

"There is no desi thing in this, it's called zero civic sense," one Instagram user commented.

Others disagreed, saying the criticism was unfair. Many pointed out that long layovers, flight delays, overnight connections and limited resting facilities often leave passengers with few alternatives.

"Have you been outside India? There also people sleep at airport during long overhauls. Also sleeps on the floor inside the airport but let's make reel to demean desi people and look cool," another user wrote