'I Regret It A Lot': X User Apologises After Offensive Comment About Mother-Daughter Photo Sparks Outrage

A social media post celebrating the close relationship between a mother and her daughter has sparked widespread debate about online harassment, misogyny, and accountability on digital platforms.

The controversy unfolded after a woman shared photographs with her daughter on X, formerly Twitter. The images appeared to capture the pair enjoying a night out together. Accompanying the pictures was a simple caption: “When your daughter is your best friend."

While many users responded positively to the post, one comment quickly drew backlash for its offensive nature.

Abusive remark draws strong criticism

An X user identified as Abhisekh Kumar, who uses the handle "dudeitsokay," posted a comment that many described as sexist and derogatory.

He wrote, “modern day parenting is all about turning your daughter into a slut."

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The remark sparked immediate outrage, with social media users condemning the language and questioning the tendency to judge women based on their appearance, clothing choices, or participation in social activities.

Many argued that such comments go beyond personal opinions and contribute to a culture of online abuse directed at women.

Complaint filed, police become involved

The matter escalated when the woman decided to take action and filed a complaint. She later shared an update revealing that she met Abhisekh Kumar and his mother at a police station.

Providing details of the meeting, she wrote, “Today, I met Abhisekh Kumar (dudeitsokay) and his mother at the police station. He apologised for the comments he made about me and my daughter and assured us that he will not target or write such things about any girl in the future."

The woman explained that she chose not to pursue harsher action after considering the impact it could have on his family and career. However, she warned that any repeat behaviour would invite legal consequences.

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'Trolling has limits,' says woman

While sharing her decision to forgive him, the woman stressed the importance of distinguishing between online banter and harassment.

“Healthy trolling may be acceptable within limits, but harassment is not. There is a clear difference between trolling and targeted harassment," she said, while also expressing gratitude to Delhi Police for their assistance.

The incident has renewed conversations about how abusive online behaviour can have real-world consequences, particularly when comments target individuals based on gender.

Public apology issued on X

Following the police station meeting, Abhisekh Kumar posted a public apology on X, expressing regret for his actions.

“I’m really sorry to that mom and her daughter. I’m truly sorry for the trouble, the stress, and all the hurt I caused with what I did. I feel bad about it and I regret it a lot," he wrote.

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He further added, “I promise I won’t ever do anything again that disrespects or harms any woman’s modesty."

Internet users remain unconvinced

Despite the apology, criticism continued across social media, with many users arguing that offensive comments directed at women should not be dismissed as harmless trolling.

One user wrote, “Online misogynist troll shown his place by a mother. Important for people to know you can’t hide behind a screen and abuse women."

Another questioned the mindset behind such remarks, commenting, “Why did you even think it was okay to say something like that? Why is it so easy for men to label someone as a Slut based on a few pictures."

A third user remarked, “Modern day parenting is all about holding your 26+ year son's finger and walk into police station with him because the son with a pea sized brain is being an idiot on internet."