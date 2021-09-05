Mumbai: Police families staying in govt staff quarters' of BDD chawl since January 2011 to get own flats

Police families living in government owned staff quarters of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls at Naigoan, NM Joshi and Worli since Jan 1, 2011 will be given 500 sq. ft ownership flats in the newly developed buildings. Following the strong opposition raised by families affecting the proposed redevelopment project, the state government of Maharashtra led by Mahavikas Aghadi has taken this decision over recommendations made by the high power committee established under the ministry of home & housing departments of the state. A notification regarding same was issued by the state housing department in August.

In fact, the state government has also stated that the said decision of giving 'ownership houses' will be informed to the Bombay high court by the office of the commissioner of police (CP) Mumbai. Since these Police families have filed two petitions over concern for their houses in the proposed redevelopment project.

At Naigoan, Worli and NM Joshi BDD chawls about 3,000 police families are currently residing in the staff quarters'. As per the new directions made by the state housing department, the Mumbai Police headquarters' will be responsible to provide list of all policemen in service, retired or staying here since January 2011. Interestingly, the Mumbai Police has been give the sole right to do the validation of the documents submitted by these families. The role of MHADA, which is the project implementing authority has been eliminated from the said task, the government notification reads.

Reportedly Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted the ground breaking ceremony in Jamboree Maidan at Worli of the BDD Chawl redevelopment project. This was the second bhoomipujan performed for the proposed project. The previous bhoomipujan was performed by former CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2017. However, despite the appointment of contractors the project could not take off due to strong opposition and lack of support from the residents of BDD.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:08 PM IST