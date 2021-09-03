Mumbai: MMRDA call bids for Intelligent Transport Systems on Trans Harbour Sealink

Mumbai: In a latest development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has called bids for setting up of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) on Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink. As motorists using the sea link will have to pay toll once it is open to thepublic. Therefore, the MMRDA is developing such infrastructure for it.

This proposed work under package 4 mainly involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ITS, Toll Management System, Electrical works, highway and bridge streetlighting system, construction of toll plazas and administrative buildings including Command Control Centre.

To participate in this tendering process bid security of Rs 8 crore in the form of bank guarantee from a scheduled commercial Bank in India as acceptable to MMRDA needs to be given. Bidders need to make an e-transfer of Rs 1 lakh to the MMRDA and remaining Bid security amount in the form of bank guarantee, it informed.

Interested agencies can submit closed/sealed bids between September 3 and October 20. While the tender closing deadline is October 21 till 6pm. According to the MMRDA, the proposed work will be carried out on design and build basis. Also, it informed that international competitive bidding will be conducted in accordance with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICAs) single-stage, two-envelope bidding procedure. Since MMRDA has obtained an ODA Loan from JICA.

Meanwhile the work of other three civil packages is ongoing in full swing. With 8,000 workforce at site the 21.8-km long six-lane road bridge is being built between Sewri in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. Of which 16.5km will be constructed on the sea. It will be the longest bridge above sea in India having 100 years of design life.

Reportedly, 52 percent of overall work in these three civil packages has been completed. While the financial progress made is 58 percent so far.



Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:23 PM IST