Mumbai police dog squad carries out search operation in Arthur road jail, checks former home minister, Anil Deskmukh's cell

A team of Mumbai police dog squad visits Arthur Road or Mumbai Central Jail recently to check on the anti-social activities before the new year celebration. The dog squad even checked the high security cell of Former home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deskmukh who is lodged inside but found nothing ascertained.

Sources said the team of 16 police officers and staff along with two dogs including a BDDS (Bomb Detection and disposal Squad) dog and Narcotic Dog carried out the search inside the jail. On December 28, the dog squad along with the team started the check at 10:30am and ended up at 2pm. In the more than four hour search the team hardly found anything suspicious.

The visit was made after an order from Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons Atul Kulkarni who recently issued a circular to all the 47 Central and district jails in Maharashtra. In order to keep a check on the anti-social activities of the inmates.

NB. Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur road jail confirmed about the recent visit of the dog squad and said, "After the orders from the superior we approached the Mumbai police for a dog squad visit. Accordingly the visit was made on December 28," he added.

Sources from the Maharashtra prison said the visit of the dog squad makes an impact on the inmates who get scared over a surprise check. Usually eespite having high security, the inmates smuggle drugs into the jail by bribing the jail staff or using the undertrials. Therefore, the jail authorities have started a surprise dog squad visit across Maharashtra jails.

The dog squad team checks each and every barack and circle including the highly security cell. The visit of the dog squad will scared the inmates to keep any anti-social elements like drug or mobile phones with them.

Sources claim the visit to the cell of former home minister was a surprising and shocking for him.

ALSO READ FPJ Legal: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh and his two sons in money laundering case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:27 PM IST