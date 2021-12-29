FPJ Legal: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

The ED has filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.
The earlier chargesheet filed before his arrest had named Sachin Vaze as the main accused. Deshmukh has been in custody in the case since early November
Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
