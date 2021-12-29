FPJ Legal: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

The ED has filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

The earlier chargesheet filed before his arrest had named Sachin Vaze as the main accused. Deshmukh has been in custody in the case since early November

ED files chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.



He is in custody in the case since early Nov.



The earlier chargesheet filed before his arrest had named Sachin Vaze as the main accused. @fpjindia — Bhavna Uchil (@UchilBhavna) December 29, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:46 AM IST