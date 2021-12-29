e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

FPJ Legal: ED files chargesheet against Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

Bhavna Uchil
Anil Deshmukh | PTI

Anil Deshmukh | PTI

The ED has filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

The earlier chargesheet filed before his arrest had named Sachin Vaze as the main accused. Deshmukh has been in custody in the case since early November

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:46 AM IST
