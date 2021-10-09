Mumbai Police Crime Branch pastes notice outside residence of Param Bir Singh, asks to appear on October 12 in connection with extortion case

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Saturday pasted a notice outside the residence of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in Mumbai, asking him to appear before it for questioning on Oct 12 in connection with an extortion case probed by the Mumbai police involving Singh.

"On Saturday we had pasted a notice at the residence of IPS officer Param Bir Singh asking him to appear before the crime branch on October 12, in connection with the extortion case registered with the Goregaon police station in August this year. The notice was put up at Singh's Malabar Hill residence," confirmed a top Mumbai police officer.

According to the police, the complaint was registered by 48-year-old Bimal Agarwal, a developer and private contractor, who has alleged that dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze in connivance with Singh and others had extorted cash and two high-end mobile phones totally worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him between February 2020 to March 2021 so that his resto-bars in Western Suburbs could function smoothly.

Based on Agarwal's complaint the Goregaon police had registered an offence of extortion under the sections of Indian Penal Code against Singh, Vaze and four others.

Total five FIRs have been registered in which Singh is also named as an accused person and of these five cases, three have been transferred to the State CID for further probe.

Apart from this, Singh is also facing two open enquiries from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. One enquiry is based on the complaint filed by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, in which he had accused Singh of corruption and taking money for postings of senior inspectors. Ghadge's statement was recorded by ACB officials last week.

The ACB is conducting a separate inquiry against Singh on the complaint of police inspector Anup Dange who had alleged that Singh had demanded money for reinstating him through a relative when he was under suspension.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:26 PM IST