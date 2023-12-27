Mumbai: Police Crack Down On Deadly 'Manja' Sales After Officer's Fatal Encounter

Chinese manjha |

In the past two days, at least five police stations in the city have filed cases against individuals caught selling, stocking, or using Chinese manja. During his commute home, a police constable assigned to Dindoshi police had his throat cut with a manja, resulting in his death. Incidents of people being injured or killed by kite strings have recently seen a surge.

On Sunday, within the jurisdiction of Kherwadi police, Constable Sameer Jadhav lost his life when his throat was slashed by a Chinese manja suspended from the Vakola flyover. In response, Kherwadi police initiated a suo motu case against an unidentified person under Section 304-A of the IPC. Following this tragic incident, the police have intensified their efforts to take stringent actions against those involved in the sale and purchase of Chinese manja.

Two brothers held

Kherwadi police apprehended two brothers who were caught flying kites with nylon strings and also arrested the shopkeeper who sold the strings to them.

Bangur Nagar police detained a 56-year-old woman for hoarding manja with the intent to sell it. Additionally, Dindoshi police booked a 19-year-old man, Malvani police booked a 36-year-old man, and Sahar police booked a 70-year-old man for selling manja.

All the accused individuals have been charged under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

A police official mentioned that kite flying tends to increase from the first week of January until Makar Sankranti; hence, drives against the sellers of banned and lethal manja are conducted every year during this period.